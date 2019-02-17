  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A fire swept through an apartment building in Allentown on Sunday morning. Fire crews rushed to the 900 block of Pine Street just before 2:30 a.m.

The flames were shooting through the roof of the three-story building.

A neighbor smelled the smoke and wondered where it was coming from.

“I came running downstairs and I opened the door and I see this whole apartment complex is on fire. I got out of the house because I didn’t want to get smoke inhalation, it was really bad,” said neighbor Anisha Shukla.

Eyewitness News is told everyone got out of the building unharmed.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the blaze.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s