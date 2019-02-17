



ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A fire swept through an apartment building in Allentown on Sunday morning. Fire crews rushed to the 900 block of Pine Street just before 2:30 a.m.

The flames were shooting through the roof of the three-story building.

A neighbor smelled the smoke and wondered where it was coming from.

“I came running downstairs and I opened the door and I see this whole apartment complex is on fire. I got out of the house because I didn’t want to get smoke inhalation, it was really bad,” said neighbor Anisha Shukla.

Eyewitness News is told everyone got out of the building unharmed.

Investigators are working to find out what sparked the blaze.