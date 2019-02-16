  • CBS 3On Air

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle accident on I-95 Northbound in Tinicum Township. At least two cars were involved in the crash which happened near Exit 9 around 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police have not released any details regarding injuries but the Delaware County Medical Examiner was on the scene.

The northbound lanes of I-95 were shut down for a few hours but traffic have reopened since.

