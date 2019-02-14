



LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Lycoming County, Pennsylvania woman is remembering the night she was attacked by a bear. She says she feels like she got a second chance at life.

Melinda LeBarron says she walked outside her Muncy Creek Township home on Dec. 12 to see what was bothering her dog.

She says the bear attacked her before she could do anything, and it dragged her nearly a hundred yards from her home.

“I seen her claw, and she was on me that quick and had me down on the ground,” said LeBarron. “Straight across the road, down over the bank and into the field, I guess is where they found my clothes, my pants and stuff.”

After two months in the hospital, LeBarron is now recovering at home.