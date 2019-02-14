



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Being hospitalized on Valentine’s Day can be difficult, but Penn Medicine launched a program Thursday to bring some joy to their patients on this day of love. A new program is starting where patients receive get well cards made by volunteers and strangers sending notes of encouragement.

Carol Bagby, who’s on Penn’s cardiac floor, says she was feeling depressed until a special delivery arrived — roses and a card that says, “You’ve got a pizza my heart.”

“Those cards are beautiful, I like them cards,” said Bagby. “I’m gonna keep them forever.”

Homemade cards are being delivered to patients at Penn Medicine through a campaign called Work of Heart.

Sharon Civa, who works at Penn, is also an ovarian cancer survivor. She’s made over 6,000 cards for patients.

“When you receive something like this, a homemade card with a sentiment, it really makes you feel that other people care about you,” said Civa. “I’m giving a piece of myself to them with my understanding that I have been in your shoes, I have been in that chair, so I understand. We might have had a different diagnosis, but I’ve been there and I know a little bit of what you’re going through and I’m there to give them some comfort.”

James Clavin is recovering from a heart valve replacement and is loving his get well soon Valentine card.

“Gives me a nice feeling in the heart,” said Clavin.

There will be a total of 6,000 cards, 1,000 homemade from each hospital, distributed during the month of February.