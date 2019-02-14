



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — New technology is going into place at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station. A new video board has been installed, and soon it will be providing train information to travelers.

The new board is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

End Of An Era: 30th Street Station’s Beloved Flipping Board Has Been Removed

It replaces the old board with its signature click-clack sound. Despite public outcry, the flipboard was removed in late January.

It now sits at the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania.