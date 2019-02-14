



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Too many diet drinks are being linked to a greater risk of heart attack, stroke and early death for women over 50 years old. The new study was published Thursday by the American Heart Association.

Researchers found that post-menopausal women who consumed two or more artificially sweetened drinks per day were 31 percent more likely to have a stroke caused by a blocked artery.

The Heart Association says that water is the best no-calorie alternative.