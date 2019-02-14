  • CBS 3On Air

Filed Under:Claude Giroux, Gritty, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Talkers


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers captain Claude Giroux and his wife Ryanne shared some big news on Valentine’s Day. The couple is expecting a baby boy in August.

“August can’t come soon enough,” tweeted Giroux. “Love you little man.”

Ryanne tweeted a photo of an ultrasound alongside a bowl of Valentine’s candy hearts that spell out “August 2019.”

After practice Thursday, Giroux said he can’t wait.

‘Everybody’s Got A Little Gritty Inside Of Them’: CBS3’s Tori Woodill Spends Quality Time With The Lovable Gritty

“It’s great news, I think when something happens like that, it’s exciting,” Giroux said. “Maybe a little bit less sleep but other than that, it’s something I’m very excited about.”

And you know Gritty is excited to be an “UNCLE GRITTY.”

Or better yet, maybe a “Gritfather?”

Congratulations to the Girouxs … and Gritty!

