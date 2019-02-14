Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers captain Claude Giroux and his wife Ryanne shared some big news on Valentine’s Day. The couple is expecting a baby boy in August.
“August can’t come soon enough,” tweeted Giroux. “Love you little man.”
Ryanne tweeted a photo of an ultrasound alongside a bowl of Valentine’s candy hearts that spell out “August 2019.”
After practice Thursday, Giroux said he can’t wait.
‘Everybody’s Got A Little Gritty Inside Of Them’: CBS3’s Tori Woodill Spends Quality Time With The Lovable Gritty
“It’s great news, I think when something happens like that, it’s exciting,” Giroux said. “Maybe a little bit less sleep but other than that, it’s something I’m very excited about.”
And you know Gritty is excited to be an “UNCLE GRITTY.”
Or better yet, maybe a “Gritfather?”
Congratulations to the Girouxs … and Gritty!