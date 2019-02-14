



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flyers captain Claude Giroux and his wife Ryanne shared some big news on Valentine’s Day. The couple is expecting a baby boy in August.

August can’t come soon enough. Love you little man https://t.co/5XuIrViKnx — Claude Giroux (@28CGiroux) February 14, 2019

“August can’t come soon enough,” tweeted Giroux. “Love you little man.”

Ryanne tweeted a photo of an ultrasound alongside a bowl of Valentine’s candy hearts that spell out “August 2019.”

After practice Thursday, Giroux said he can’t wait.

‘Everybody’s Got A Little Gritty Inside Of Them’: CBS3’s Tori Woodill Spends Quality Time With The Lovable Gritty

“It’s great news, I think when something happens like that, it’s exciting,” Giroux said. “Maybe a little bit less sleep but other than that, it’s something I’m very excited about.”

And you know Gritty is excited to be an “UNCLE GRITTY.”

I’M GONNA BE AN UNCLE GRITTY https://t.co/NiltoG6LIg — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 14, 2019

Or better yet, maybe a “Gritfather?”

Congratulations to the Girouxs … and Gritty!