



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials said a drug ring that brought in nearly $8 million annually in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood was busted, resulting in 11 arrests. Authorities showed off the results of the bust on Thursday.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said 160 officers served warrants on 13 homes and 15 vehicles on Thursday morning.

Authorities seized $1.7 million in heroin and fentanyl and and $98,000 worth of crack cocaine.

“Our communities, in Philadelphia and throughout the Commonwealth, cannot sustain the public health crises of gun violence and opioids,” said Shapiro.

Those arrested include: Edwin Parrilla, 36; Sandra Sanchez Pacheco, 51; Jonathan Pagan Rojas, 35; Anthony Rojas, 32; Kelvin Rojas, 35; Rafael Soto, 49; Moreno Rodriquez, 26; Raymon Rodriguez-Robles, 32; Steven Joel Rodriguez Burgos, 25; Jose Dejesus Evangelista, 35; and Rolfi Rodriguez, 40.

In addition to drugs, authorities also seized guns and $13,000 in cash.