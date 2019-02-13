Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Target has issued a recall for boots that are shaped like unicorns and intended for toddlers. They are sold under the brand name “Cat and Jack.”
Officials say the horn on the shoes can come off and become a choking hazard.
Four customers have reported detached horns, but no injuries are known to have resulted from them.
All Target stores are offering full refunds for the boots.