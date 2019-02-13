Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — A busy highway in Delaware County has reopened after a tractor-trailer leaked fuel on the road Wednesday morning. The rig was heading west on Route 322 in Garnet Valley around 10 a.m., when it hit a metal plate and a pothole.

That caused the fuel to leak.

The driver noticed the fuel leaking and pulled over near Garnet Mine Road.

At least 175 gallons of fuel has leaked onto the road.

The road was closed for about six hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s