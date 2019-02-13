



GARNET VALLEY, Pa. (CBS) — A busy highway in Delaware County has reopened after a tractor-trailer leaked fuel on the road Wednesday morning. The rig was heading west on Route 322 in Garnet Valley around 10 a.m., when it hit a metal plate and a pothole.

That caused the fuel to leak.

The driver noticed the fuel leaking and pulled over near Garnet Mine Road.

At least 175 gallons of fuel has leaked onto the road.

The road was closed for about six hours.