PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — It’s going to cost you more when you cross the Delaware Memorial Bridge. Delaware Gov. John Carney and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday that starting in May, toll prices are going up.

It’ll cost another dollar for cars and small trucks, going from $4 to $5.

Those who get frequent traveler or commuter discounts will also have a slight increase.

The extra revenue is going to fund safety and infrastructure projects.

