By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, McGillin's Olde Ale House, Valentine's Day


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As Valentine’s Day approaches, there is plenty of romance and love to go around. But for one Philadelphia bar, love is always in the air.

When it comes to love stories, you’ve probably hear a few that started with the line “we met at a bar.” But if you take a trip to McGillin’s Olde Ale House, “that bar” just may be this bar.

For McGillin’s has been a place to find love for well over a century.

McGillin’s has been open since 1860, so you could only imagine how many couples have met there.

But one year, McGillin’s was particularly curious, so they sent out a call to all love birds who had met the one at one of the oldest operating taverns in Philadelphia.

Love letters came flying in.

Like Jay and Betty’s.

“I was in a band playing right in the corner back there and she said, ‘he’s the one. There’s just something about him,'” Jay and Betty said.

And Linda and Fran’s.

“My brother, he was a cop here in the Sixth District so we came, she comes tripping out the door and I come walking up and my brother introduced me to her,” Fran said.

“I just thought he was a gentleman and a really nice guy and he thought I was hot,” Linda said.

There are now over 100 love stories and poems in McGillin’s guestbook, ranging from newlyweds to couple celebrating more than 50 years.

Maybe your love story lies on the next page.

