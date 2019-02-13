Filed Under:Cold Spring Elementary School, Local, Local TV


DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Bucks County school was evacuated due to a fire on Wednesday. The fire broke out at Cold Spring Elementary School in Doylestown.

School officials say all children were evacuated safely to a nearby church.

“Faculty and staff followed emergency procedures perfectly, and we are very proud of our students, who were calm and cooperative,” said Superintendent Dr. John Kopicki said. “We are grateful for the support of everyone at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, to our first responders, and to our families who were patient and supportive throughout this event.”

The fire was located on the second floor of the school.

The school houses kindergarten to sixth grade and there are approximately 500 students.

No injuries were reported.

