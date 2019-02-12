



PHILADELPHIA (HOODLINE) — Still searching for a gift for your special someone?

With Valentine’s Day approaching, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top chocolate and candy shops in Philadelphia. Using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce, we produced a ranked list of the best spots to venture for freshly made fudge, bonbons, artisan chocolates and more.

1. Shane Confectionery

Topping the list is Shane Confectionery. Located at 110 Market St. in Old City, it is the highest rated chocolate and candy shop in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 141 reviews on Yelp.

Established in 1863, it is known as the longest-running sweet shop in the country. The confectionery offers everything from heart-shaped boxes stuffed with truffles, buttercreams and caramels to dark chocolate almonds and malt balls.

2. Anthony’s Italian Coffee House and Chocolate House

Anthony’s Italian Coffee House and Chocolate House, located at 903 S. Ninth St. in the Italian Market, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier, which offers coffee, gelato and more, four stars out of 151 reviews.

For Valentine’s Day, consider the sweetheart chocolate caramel apples, chocolate pretzel heart tray or an assortment of signature chocolates.

3. Sweet As Fudge Candy Shoppe

On the hunt for a rich, decadent treat? Sweet As Fudge Candy Shoppe is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12th and Arch streets in Reading Terminal Market to try it for yourself.

The shop features a selection of housemade fudge, nut brittle and candies like cinnamon jelly hearts.

4. John & Kira’s

Over in Feltonville, check out John & Kira’s, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the chocolatier at 163 W. Wyoming Ave.

Stop in and look for favorites such as the 18-piece Sweethearts Noir Box, packed with colorful candy hearts with Valrhona chocolate centers, or the Chocolate Honey Caramel Bees.

5. Lore’s Chocolates

Last but not least, there’s Lore’s Chocolates, a local favorite with four stars out of 83 reviews. Stop by 34 S. Seventh St. to hit up the candy store and chocolatier that’s been in business for more than 50 years.

The shop specializes in confections made in small batches with locally sourced ingredients. Look for milk chocolate foiled roses, boxes of artisan truffles and Lore’s Valentine’s Day-themed chocolate nonpareils.