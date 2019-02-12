



TRENTON, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey state offices have been closed due to a winter storm that’s spreading snow, sleet and rain across the state.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy announced the closure on Tuesday. But essential employees must still report to work.

Murphy had declared a state of emergency at midnight because of the storm. He’s set to address the state’s response to the storm later Tuesday.

Murphy says residents should stay off the roads, but adds that if you must drive use caution and give yourself extra travel time.

The northwestern part of the state was expected to see mostly snow, with the central and southern areas likelier to get sleet and rain.

