



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Food and Drug Administration is cracking down on dietary supplements. Officials warn some products contain unapproved ingredients and do not work as promised.

In a statement announcing the FDA’s action, Commissioner Scoot Gottlieb said warning letters and five advisory letters had been sent to supplement companies whose products, the agency said, “Are being illegally marketed as unapproved new drugs because they claim to prevent, treat or cure Alzheimer’s disease, as well as health conditions like Diabetes and cancer.”

The trade group that represents supplement manufacturers applauded the FDA’s effort.

“When you have companies who don’t abide by the quality standards or make unreasonable claims for their products it hurts consumer confidence for all the legitimate products,” said Steve Mister, of the Council for Responsible Nutrition.

In the 25 years since the FDA began regulating dietary supplements, they’ve become a $40 billion industry.