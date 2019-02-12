



ROSEBORO, N.C. (CBS) – Two boys in North Carolina stopped what they were doing, out of respect for the Stars and Stripes. The photo, posted by the Roseboro Fire Department, is now going viral.

The two boys were playing outside, when they noticed the U.S. flag was being raised at the firehouse.

No one told them to but the boys stopped. They put their hands over their hearts and started to recite the Pledge Of Allegiance.

Since it was posted Friday, the post has been liked more than 4,000 times, shared 5,000 times and has over 500 comments praising the two boys and their parents.