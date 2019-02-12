



FRESNO, Calif. (CBS) – A 2-year-old in California is getting a chance to put out fires. Jackson McNary assisted Fresno, California firefighters with a tool shed fire last Friday.

His grandmother says Jackson loves firefighters and saw them in his neighborhood, so he ran inside and suited up in his Halloween costume.

“He brought his plastic ax and his whistle and his fake microphone on his uniform, and he came running down, he wanted to see what the firemen were doing,” said grandmother Judith McNary.

“I saw this young firefighter whose about 3-foot-tall, dressed in full turnouts with a red plastic helmet, and I didn’t recognize this firefighter and I thought he must be a rookie in our fire department,” said Fresno Fire Department Battalion Chief Thomas Cope.

The firefighters say Jackson has what it takes to a be a good firefighter.