SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — With a lawsuit in the past, the World Championship Punkin’ Chunkin’ may return in 2019. Organizers of the popular pumpkin-launching competition hope to revive the annual event.

The competition in Sussex County, Delaware, ended in 2016 after a canon malfunctioned and critically injured a woman.

The woman filed a lawsuit, but the case was dismissed.

Now, the group that organizes the event is looking for a new location.

