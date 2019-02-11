



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of the Schuylkill Expressway has reopened following a multi-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon. The westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway between Vare and University Avenues were closed for a period of time on Monday afternoon.

The accident is cleared and lanes have reopened.

Officials say at least one person was injured in the crash.

