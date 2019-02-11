Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A portion of the Schuylkill Expressway has reopened following a multi-vehicle accident on Monday afternoon. The westbound lanes of the Schuylkill Expressway between Vare and University Avenues were closed for a period of time on Monday afternoon.

The accident is cleared and lanes have reopened.

Officials say at least one person was injured in the crash.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s