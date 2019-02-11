PennDOT Crews Preparing For Messy Morning Commute Caused By Winter Storm One-Two Punch "What is typically a 10- to 15-minute drive could turn into an hour," AAA spokesperson Jana Tidwell said.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney Announces Bid For Re-ElectionKenney says he is proud of the city's progress and he wants four more years to "ensure all of our citizens can thrive."