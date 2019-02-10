



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two officers and a civilian were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Kensington, according to police. The police-involved accident happened on the 700 block of East Tioga Street at 11:10 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say two 25th District Police Officers were crossing the intersection of F and Tioga Streets when they struck a civilian vehicle.

Police say both officers were transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

Crash Involving Car, Pickup Truck Kills 2, Police Say

One civilian was also transported to an area hospital in an unknown condition.

The scene is being held.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story