



Dolly Parton was honored during the 61st annual GRAMMY Awards on CBS with her own special tribute. During the performance the legendary country singer was joined by various artists of today including Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and Maren Morris.

Parton began the performance flanked by Katy Perry and Kacey Musgraves for a rendition of “Here You Come Again.” Next up was a duet of “Jolene” with Molly Cyrus, her very own Goddaughter. Maren Morris then came out to join the talented pair for a rousing rendition of “After The Gold Rush.”

Cyrus and Morris would then take their leave as Little Big Town emerged for “Red Shoes.” Finally all of the artists involved came back out to sing “9-5” together for a Staples Center audience that was hanging on every word from the all-star lineup on stage.

See below for the best pictures from Parton’s well deserved tribute and stay locked in on CBS throughout the night for more incredible performances!

