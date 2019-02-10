



BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — State police say a crash involving a car and a pickup truck killed two people in Bernville. Police in Berks County say the car heading north on Route 183 went into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the truck in Penn Township.

The driver of the car and a rear-seat passenger died at the scene of the crash shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Mount Pleasant’s fire chief told WFMZ-TV that the truck driver was able to exit his vehicle but the front-seat passenger had to be helped out of the sedan. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

