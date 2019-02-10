Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. (AP) — State police say a crash involving a car and a pickup truck killed two people in Bernville.  Police in Berks County say the car heading north on Route 183 went into the southbound lane and collided head-on with the truck in Penn Township.

The driver of the car and a rear-seat passenger died at the scene of the crash shortly after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Temporary Street Closures In Center City Sunday 

Mount Pleasant’s fire chief told WFMZ-TV that the truck driver was able to exit his vehicle but the front-seat passenger had to be helped out of the sedan. Their conditions weren’t immediately available.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s