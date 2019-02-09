Filed Under:Local, Local TV


MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — A second person has died from injuries they suffered in a house fire that also killed an 81-year-old man Tuesday, according to officials. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the second person.

William Hewlett was pronounced dead at the scene in Maple Shade Tuesday morning.

His wife, Davene, was initially transported to Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital before being taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia.

Fire crews responded to the scene on the 200 block of Bailey Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The family’s dog also died in the blaze, according to a GoFundMe set up in the Hewlett’s name.

