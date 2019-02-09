



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After the Auto Show drives out of town this weekend, the Pennsylvania Convention Center will gear up for one of the biggest beer festivals around. The BIG Philly Beerfest will take over the Convention Center next Friday and Saturday nights.

Now in its fifth year, the Beerfest will feature over 125 breweries, both from the area and nationwide.

Local favorites include 2SP, Cape May Brewing, Evil Genius, Victory and Yards, just to name a few.

The event promises hundreds of craft beers available for sampling and live music. To get an idea, check out the beer list from last year’s event here.

“Breweries and beer enthusiasts from across the region will gather on two February evenings for an unlimited sampling of fresh craft beers of all styles, and tastes and a whole lotta fun,” the Convention Center’s website states.

And it’s all for a great cause.

A portion of funds raised will go to Animal Rescue Partners, an organization that supports numerous animal rescues and pet adoption groups in the Philadelphia area.

Tickets are available here.