



PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Carter Hart made 30 saves for his eighth straight victory, Sean Couturier had a goal and two assists and the Philadelphia Flyers scored four times in the first period to rout the slumping Anaheim Ducks 6-2 on Saturday.

Michael Raffl, Oskar Lindblom, Phil Varone, Nolan Patrick and Travis Konecny also scored for the Flyers, who have won nine of 10.

Adam Henrique and Nick Ritchie scored for Anaheim, which lost its seventh in a row and 19th in the last 21 while ending a forgettable six-game road trip. The Ducks have been outscored 37-8 during their skid.

Ryan Getzlaf had two assists while playing in his 967th contest, which set a club record for most games with the Ducks.

The 20-year-old Hart tied an NHL record for most consecutive victories before turning 21, matching former Quebec netminder Jocelyn Thibault’s performance in March 1995. Hart helped the Flyers to a fast start, denying Jakob Silfverberg on a breakaway with a glove save 1:15 into the contest.

Hart rested in favor of Anthony Stolarz in Thursday’s 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles that snapped Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.

Kevin Boyle made 24 saves in his NHL debut in his relief of Chad Johnson, who was lifted after the first period for allowing four goals on 14 shots. Johnson was in net in place of All-Star John Gibson, who suffered an upper body injury in the third period of the Ducks’ 4-0 loss at Ottawa on Thursday.

Varone got the goal-barrage started in the first by scoring from close range with a shot over Johnson’s right arm 2:44 into the contest.

Couturier’s wrist shot from the left circle went off the post and in with 9:36 left in the period to make it 2-0, and Raffl added another with a short-handed tally 1 ½ minutes later with a wrist shot that beat Johnson on the glove side after a great outlet pass from Scott Laughton.

And Lindblom finished Philadelphia’s first-period burst with a bit of luck, as Couturier’s pass in front went off Lindblom’s skate and over the goal line with 2:14 left in the period.

Boyle kept the Flyers off the board with a solid, 13-save second period, and the Ducks got a power-play goal 51 seconds into the second when Henrique finished Ritchie’s pass from behind the net.

Notes: Philadelphia traded F Dale Weise and D Christian Folin to Montreal for D David Schlemko and F Byron Froese. Schlmeko and Froese will report to Philadelphia’s AHL Lehigh Valley affiliate. . The Flyers swept the season series. They also won at Anaheim, 3-2 on Oct. 30. . Hart has allowed seven goals on 114 shots during his winning streak.

UP NEXT

Anaheim: Play first of three straight at home vs. Vancouver on Wednesday.

Philadelphia: End five-game homestand against Pittsburgh Monday.

