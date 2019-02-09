



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman were injured after the man’s gun accidentally discharged in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Givson Drive at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his right thigh when his gun accidentally discharged. His condition is unknown at this time.

New Jersey Mother Charged In Death Of 23-Month-Old Son, Police Say

A 56-year-old woman suffered shrapnel injuries to the left calf. She was transported to an area hospital in a Lyft and listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating.