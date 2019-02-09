  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMAlliance of American Football Pre Game
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman were injured after the man’s gun accidentally discharged in Southwest Philadelphia, according to police. The incident happened on the 5400 block of Givson Drive at 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say a 58-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his right thigh when his gun accidentally discharged. His condition is unknown at this time.

New Jersey Mother Charged In Death Of 23-Month-Old Son, Police Say

A 56-year-old woman suffered shrapnel injuries to the left calf. She was transported to an area hospital in a Lyft and listed in stable condition.

Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s