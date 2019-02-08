Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden man faces charges in connection with a crime spree in Evesham, Burlington County. Now, police just need to find him.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Tyree Taylor.

Police say in the early morning hours of Feb. 3 he was caught on surveillance video trying to break-in to a home in the Ravenscliff
development.

Police say he then stole a car, crashed, and ran from police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s