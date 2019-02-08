



BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden man faces charges in connection with a crime spree in Evesham, Burlington County. Now, police just need to find him.

Police are searching for 21-year-old Tyree Taylor.

Police say in the early morning hours of Feb. 3 he was caught on surveillance video trying to break-in to a home in the Ravenscliff

development.

Police say he then stole a car, crashed, and ran from police.