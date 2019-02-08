Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
Police say in the early morning hours of Feb. 3 he was caught on surveillance video trying to break-in to a home in the Ravenscliff
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A Camden man faces charges in connection with a crime spree in Evesham, Burlington County. Now, police just need to find him.
Police are searching for 21-year-old Tyree Taylor.
Police say in the early morning hours of Feb. 3 he was caught on surveillance video trying to break-in to a home in the Ravenscliff
development.
Police say he then stole a car, crashed, and ran from police.