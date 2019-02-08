



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Calling all couples, do you have Valentine’s Day plans yet? If not, ever think about making ceramics together? The Clay Studio in Old City is offering Valentine’s Day date nights.

Where rather than taking the clay wheel one-on-one with an instructor, you and your loved one can give it a whirl together, hand-in-hand.

And, your guide will be there to assist.

School Finds Helping Students Express Gratitude Through Journals Improves Behavior, Attitudes

“We’re willing to work with people at all different skill levels,” said Emma Pilon.

If you are looking for a great date night idea, the Clay Studio is the place to go.

There are openings for the Valentine’s Day date nights Feb. 9 and 10, but there is a wait list for Feb. 14 and 15.

It costs $135 per couple.