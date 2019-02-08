  • CBS 3On Air

By Vittoria Woodill
Filed Under:Local TV, Valentine's Day


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Calling all couples, do you have Valentine’s Day plans yet? If not, ever think about making ceramics together? The Clay Studio in Old City is offering Valentine’s Day date nights.

Where rather than taking the clay wheel one-on-one with an instructor, you and your loved one can give it a whirl together, hand-in-hand.

And, your guide will be there to assist.

“We’re willing to work with people at all different skill levels,” said Emma Pilon.

If you are looking for a great date night idea, the Clay Studio is the place to go.

There are openings for the Valentine’s Day date nights Feb. 9 and 10, but there is a wait list for Feb. 14 and 15.

It costs $135 per couple.

Vittoria Woodill

