PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Wells Fargo is reporting a nationwide outage on its website and mobile app. The company tweeted Thursday morning to apologize to customers who may be experiencing an issue.

Users took to Twitter to report the outage. Many also said their debit cards were not working.

There is no word on when the issue will be resolved.

This is the second time this month Wells Fargo customers have experienced issues. On Feb. 1, the company also reported an outage.

https://twitter.com/Ask_WellsFargo/status/1091420703038099456

