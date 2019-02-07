  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Food and Drug Administration is warning medical professionals about a deadly cancer linked to breast implants. In a report Wednesday, the agency said that at least 457 women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with anaplastic large-cell lymphoma (ALCL).

Nine of the women have died, the FDA said.

According to the FDA, breast implants with textured surfaces are more closely linked to the cancer than implants with smooth surfaces.

Women considering surgery are advised to discuss the risks and benefits of different implant types with their physicians.

ALCL is not a form of breast cancer, the agency said, but it is found in the scar tissue and fluid around the implant. It is possible to spread, the FDA said.

