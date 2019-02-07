BREAKING:12 Students Transported To Hospital After Complaints Of Dizziness, Lightheadedness At Berks County Middle School, Police Say
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


BEESLEY’S POINT, N.J. (CBS) — A dog was found dead in a trash can down the shore. Now, the search is on for the person responsible for the heartless crime.

Shore Animal Control posted this picture on Facebook of the trash can where the dog was discovered on Cove Road in Beesley’s Point in Cape May County.

Animal Control says the female dog was white and tan and about 35 to 40 pounds.

The dog had a broken leg and other injuries, but investigators think she was still alive when she was put in the trash can.

