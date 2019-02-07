  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Two women were hospitalized Wednesday night after police say they were mauled by two pit bulls in New Castle, Delaware. It happened on Scotty Lane, in the community of Melanie Wood.

Police say one of the officers started shouting at the dogs, when one pit bull turned around and charged at the officer. The second dog then followed.

The officer then fired at the dogs, killing one and injuring the other.

The 70-year-old dog owner and a 20-year-old family member were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s