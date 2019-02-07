



NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) – Two women were hospitalized Wednesday night after police say they were mauled by two pit bulls in New Castle, Delaware. It happened on Scotty Lane, in the community of Melanie Wood.

Police say one of the officers started shouting at the dogs, when one pit bull turned around and charged at the officer. The second dog then followed.

The officer then fired at the dogs, killing one and injuring the other.

The 70-year-old dog owner and a 20-year-old family member were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured during this incident.