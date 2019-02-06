



CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — A 45-year-old man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman on the PATCO High Speedline in late January. Charles Arcano, of Voorhees, was charged with aggravated assault, sexual assault, and other related charges.

An investigation into the incident was launched when a 22-year-old woman, whose identity is not being released, reported she was assaulted while riding the train in the early-morning hours of Jan. 27.

Arcano allegedly sexually assaulted the woman as they rode the train between Philadelphia and New Jersey. The woman reported being attacked between the Collingswood and Lindenwold stations.

The assault was captured on video.

Arcano was arrested by the Delaware River Port Authority in South Philadelphia and is awaiting extradition to the Camden County Correctional Facility, pending a pretrial hearing.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Tanner Ogilvie of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office at 856-650-6398.