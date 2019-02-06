  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe World's Best
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Meet Melissa Dawson, a New Jersey woman who went into labor alone last week in her home and had to act quickly. Dawson ended up delivering her own baby girl in her Middlesex County home.

Dawson said the baby came soon after she felt labor pains, and the nanny cam in her house recorded sounds of labor.

“I get a sharp pain and, ‘Oh my gosh, the baby’s coming.’ Another sharp pain, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel the head,'” Dawson said. “Another sharp pain, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a baby on the floor.’ Literally that quick.”

While waiting for the paramedics, Dawson found time to take a selfie with her new girl.

The baby is Dawson’s second and she said she was amazed at how fast everything happened considering her labor with her first child lasted 43 hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s