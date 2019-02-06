



MIDDLESEX COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Meet Melissa Dawson, a New Jersey woman who went into labor alone last week in her home and had to act quickly. Dawson ended up delivering her own baby girl in her Middlesex County home.

Dawson said the baby came soon after she felt labor pains, and the nanny cam in her house recorded sounds of labor.

“I get a sharp pain and, ‘Oh my gosh, the baby’s coming.’ Another sharp pain, ‘Oh my gosh, I feel the head,'” Dawson said. “Another sharp pain, ‘Oh my gosh, there’s a baby on the floor.’ Literally that quick.”

While waiting for the paramedics, Dawson found time to take a selfie with her new girl.

The baby is Dawson’s second and she said she was amazed at how fast everything happened considering her labor with her first child lasted 43 hours.