WYOMISSING, Pa. (CBS) — One person has been pronounced dead following the chain-reaction crash in Berks County on Jan. 30.The Berks County Coroner’s Office announced Alan Ernst died from the injuries he suffered in the accident.

Police say the crash was caused by a snow squall. Visibility was near zero at the time of the crash.

Ernst was one of 24 people injured in the crash on Route 222 near the Route 422 Business Exit in Wyomissing.

24 People Injured In Estimated 27-Car Pileup Caused By Snow Squall In Berks County, Police Say

An estimated 27 cars were involved in the pileup.

