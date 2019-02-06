



HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — Haverford High School was evacuated on Wednesday after threatening graffiti was found on a school wall that referred to an explosive device.

The Haverford School District said “out of an over-abundance of caution,” the students were dismissed and the building was evacuated.

Police are currently investigating threatening graffiti that was found on a wall at the high school referring to an explosive device. Out of an over-abundance of caution, the students were dismissed, the building was evacuated, (1 of 2) — Haverford SD (@haverfordsd) February 6, 2019

Police are investigating the incident.

(2 of2) and the police are completing an investigation of the premises. Once this has concluded and the police have decided it is safe, evening activities will resume as scheduled. — Haverford SD (@haverfordsd) February 6, 2019

The school district says that once police clear the area and decide that the building is safe, evening activities will resume as scheduled at the high school.

No one was injured in the incident.

