



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Federal authorities announced charges Wednesday morning against more than a dozen doctors and other employees from several Advanced Urgent Care centers across Pennsylvania following a pill mill raid last year. Authorities also announced a civil lawsuit to try to stop a so-called safe injection site from being opened in Kensington.

Both announcements comes after a deadly year in Philadelphia involving drug overdoses as more than 1,100 people were killed. That’s almost four times as many people who were killed than by gun violence.

Police Arrest Man Accused Of Feeding Wife’s Child Crystal Meth

“Those who make money by illegally exploiting addiction will be caught and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain.

The region’s top prosecutor announced charges against eight doctors and four physician assistants with Advanced Urgent Care centers. In October 2017, the FBI Pill Mill Opioid Task Force raided six advanced Urgent Care clinics from Philadelphia to Scranton, including one near Willow Grove. Authorities confiscated boxes of evidence.

One of the Advanced Urgent Care doctors charged is also indicted in another drug case.

School Bus Driver Accused Of Watching Porn On Cellphone In Front Of Children On Bus

Authorities also announced a civil lawsuit to stop Safehouse from opening. It would have been the nation’s first supervised drug injection site.

Attorneys from Safehouse have indicated they will fight the lawsuit.