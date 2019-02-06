17 Cats, 6 Dogs Found Living In 'Unsanitary Conditions' In Kensington Home, Pennsylvania SPCA Says





PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Pennsylvania SPCA says they have removed 17 cats and six dogs from a home in the city’s Kensington section after the animals were allegedly found living in unsanitary conditions.

PSPCA Humane Law Enforcement officials went to the home on the 2000 block of Pacific Street on Tuesday after receiving a tip. When they arrived, they found the 23 animals, including five 4-week-old kittens and four puppies under 6 months of age.

The PSPCA says the owner agreed to surrender all animals. They are now being cared for medically and will soon be available for adoption.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information about this case, or other cases involving animal cruelty, should call the Pennsylvania SPCA’s Cruelty Hotline at (866) 601-SPCA. Tips can be left anonymously.