



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Women’s brains appear to be about three years younger than men’s of the same age.

That information is from researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis.

Researchers looked at the brain scans of more than 200 adults, specifically looking at a measure of the brain’s metabolism that’s known to change with age.

They say the findings may be a clue as to why women tend to stay sharper longer than men.