  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Women’s brains appear to be about three years younger than men’s of the same age.

That information is from researchers at the Washington University School of Medicine in Saint Louis.

Researchers looked at the brain scans of more than 200 adults, specifically looking at a measure of the brain’s metabolism that’s known to change with age.

They say the findings may be a clue as to why women tend to stay sharper longer than men.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s