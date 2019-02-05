



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Tuesday’s soaring temperatures were a welcome change, many couldn’t wait to get outside. If you weren’t outside you were definitely missing out.

CBS 3 spotted some folks in Rittenhouse Square taking full advantage of these milder temperatures.

On a February day where temperatures soared into the 60s, there was no need for a coat.

“Just finished a long day of work,” said Rukaiya Bashir. “It’s great to be outside and just eat out.”

It’s hard to believe, but just a few days ago temperatures were in the teens.

Restaurants were opening their sidewalks for customers choosing to dine outside.

“You like to come out and get fresh air after being confined in a building for a long time, just for your sanity,” said Bashir. “Just to get outside and see people.”

Some decided to pound the pavement, others made it a family affair.

Even man’s best friend decided to get in on the action.

“Milo loves the cold weather but he loves it when it’s about 32 not when it was whatever it was,” said Carl Mendell, talking about his dog.

Residents are enjoying this weather while they still can because it won’t last for long.

“I kind of do expect some variation but last week was super cold. That was off the charts, that I didn’t like,” said Mendell.

Temperatures are going to drop through the end of the week, but shouldn’t get into the single digits – thankfully.