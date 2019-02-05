BREAKING:Elementary School Evacuated After Reports Of Gas Leak Inside Building
CAPE MAY, N.J. (CBS) – A juvenile was rescued Saturday by Lower Township first responders after falling through ice and into a lake in the Cox Hall Creek Wildlife Management area in Cape May. Another juvenile also fell into the lake but was able to escape without assistance.

Police responded to a call Saturday night at approximately 5:27 p.m. that two juveniles had fallen through ice and into the water.

While one was able to make it back to land, the other made it out to the lake’s center island, according to police.

Two Villas and Town Bank Fire Department rescue swimmers recovered the stranded juvenile and brought them back to land.

Both were evaluated by Lower Township Rescue, and one was sent to Cape Regional Medical Center for further treatment.

