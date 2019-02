LOS ANGELES (CBS) – The Girl Scouts are full of bright young minds.

One scout in California came up with a clever way to sell her cookies.

Ten-year-old Kiki Paschall from Los Angeles was inspired by Cardi B’s song “Money.”

So, she switched up the words to convince people to buy cookies from her troop.

https://twitter.com/girlscouts/status/1091894030592552960