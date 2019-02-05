BREAKING:Elementary School Evacuated After Reports Of Gas Leak Inside Building
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philip Ahr


Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Former Radnor Township Commissioner Philip Ahr pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday afternoon.

Radnor Township Board President Arrested On Child Porn Charges 

Ahr was charged with several counts of child pornography possession and distribution back in October 2017. He later resigned as president of the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners.

Detectives say they found multiple chat logs between Ahr and individuals, dating back to 2013, in which Ahr shared and sought graphic images and videos of children in sexual positions, bondage and engaged in sex acts with adults.

According to investigators, Ahr’s collection was mainly comprised of girls under the age of 10, but also included infants and toddlers. Police say a portion of the images and videos depicted sadomasochistic sexual abuse, and children being sexually abused by animals.

Radnor Township Commissioner Resigns From Board Amid Child Porn Charges 

Ahr is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s