



RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Former Radnor Township Commissioner Philip Ahr pleaded guilty to child pornography charges on Tuesday afternoon.

Radnor Township Board President Arrested On Child Porn Charges

Ahr was charged with several counts of child pornography possession and distribution back in October 2017. He later resigned as president of the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners.

Detectives say they found multiple chat logs between Ahr and individuals, dating back to 2013, in which Ahr shared and sought graphic images and videos of children in sexual positions, bondage and engaged in sex acts with adults.

According to investigators, Ahr’s collection was mainly comprised of girls under the age of 10, but also included infants and toddlers. Police say a portion of the images and videos depicted sadomasochistic sexual abuse, and children being sexually abused by animals.

Radnor Township Commissioner Resigns From Board Amid Child Porn Charges

Ahr is scheduled to be sentenced on May 23.