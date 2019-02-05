  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Doctors are changing their opinion on when to give children peanut butter or any foods containing peanuts. Twenty years ago, doctors said the golden rule was to never give children any peanut products until they were at least three years old.

Now, researchers and doctors are encouraging the exact opposite.

“If the child does not have a history, family history of food allergies and the child doesn’t have eczema, an allergic skin condition, then it is better to introduce the food without having to see a specialist very early in life,” said Dr. Sunil Joshi.

Doctors say when parents feed their children foods containing peanuts, it can minimize their chances of becoming allergic by 81 percent.

