PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Enjoying your favorite snack and scrolling through your social media feeds often results in a smeared phone screen. Now, there’s a solution so you will no longer have to choose between snacking and swiping.

Calbee Inc., a snack food maker in Japan, recently introduced chip tongs, which allow consumers to eat and text at the same time without dirtying their screens.

The chip tongs are designed for one-handed eating, and allows you to eat a snack with one hand and scroll through your phone with the other.

