



MAPLE SHADE, N.J. (CBS) — Investigators are looking for the cause of a deadly fire in Burlington County. The fire happened at a home on the 200 block of Bailey Avenue in Maple Shade.

Crews responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say the homeowner — identified as 81-year-old William Hewlett — was pronounced dead at the scene.

His wife, 79-year-old Davene Hewlett, was taken to the hospital.

There is no word on her condition.