



MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — A local puppy featured in yesterday’s “Puppy Bowl” has found his forever home. Foles, a terrier-Akita mix, is named after last year’s Super Bowl MVP, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles.

Foles represented the Delaware Valley in the popular Super Bowl Sunday tradition broadcast on Animal Planet.

He was available for adoption at the Providence Animal Shelter in Media but not for long.

On Monday, Foles was adopted.