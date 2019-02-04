



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Judging Super Bowl commercials is a subjective art. When considering the best or worst, some studies focus on the advertisement’s effectiveness and others on creativity, so CBS 3 wanted to see which ones people in the Philadelphia area enjoyed the most.

Take it from Gritty to demonstrate where the real focus was on Sunday.

After crashing the Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s Super Bowl watch party he appeared at times distracted and at other times, bored.

Without many memorable moments on the field, commercials provided the action.

“The commercials were better than the game!” said a young woman at City Hall.

She and her friends loved the Pepsi ad, mainly because it featured entertainer Cardi B.

Another big hit locally was the NFL’s “100 Year Game” ad featuring a plethora of NFL Alum.

“Seeing it come full circle, then the ball dropped, it was phenomenal,” said a viewer on Monday night.

Day After Super Bowl Dubbed ‘Super Sick Monday’

Ranked best by ADWeek, the Bud Light and Game of Thrones crossover torched viewer expectations.

Humor was another selling point.

CBS 3 met a lot of people who enjoyed the Dietz and Watson commercial that made fun use of the Philadelphia-based company’s “Dietz Nuts.”

There has been a big question mark around the Burger King spot that utilized footage of the late Andy Warhol.

Some experts call it gutsy and others saw it as too elitist.

The award for strangest commercial definitely went to TurboTax and their eerie RoboChild.

“I don’t know, it was just creepy to me in general,” added another woman.

High on most lists of Super Bowl commercial bests was the Washington Post’s ad “Democracy Dies In Darkness.”

“Even though it’s kind of boring, it’s a newspaper company, not a beer ad, I thought it was interesting,” a man told CBS 3. “There was something about it that caught my attention.”

Proof, that it doesn’t have to be about beer, or maybe even football for the viewing experience to provide a memorable Super Bowl Sunday.